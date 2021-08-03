Schuyler Hospital received donation from Watkins Glen Elks Lodge for resident lift

Photo attached: (Left to Right) Richard Decker, Loyal Knight; Thomas Phillips, Treasurer; Charles Franzese, Secretary and Charles Fitch, Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #1546; present a donation to Patrick Ryan, Seneca View Administrator; Erin Thaete, Schuyler Health Foundation Chair; Brenda Warren-Fitch, Schuyler Health Foundation Past Chair; Tiffany Bloss, Director of Schuyler Health Foundation; and Steve Savage, Executive Director, Cayuga Medical Center Foundation.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health (CH) officials received a donation today of $4,000 for the Schuyler Health Foundation from the Watkins Glen Elks Lodge.

The donation will be used to purchase a resident life for Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility.

“The Watkins Glen Elks Lodge has stepped forward for the second time in a year to make a generous
donation and we are so grateful for their ongoing support,” states Rebecca Gould, President & CFO of
Schuyler Hospital. “The lift will ensure that residents are comfortable and safe as nursing staff transition
them from one space to another during the provision of care.”

Since 1987, the Schuyler Health Foundation has provided funds to Schuyler Hospital and its related
medical facilities, including the Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility, through major gifts and
fundraising events. The Foundation has a strong focus on community integration.

