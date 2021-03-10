Schuyler Hospital Receives $10,000 Donation from local Lions Clubs

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A joint effort between the Watkins Glen-Montour Falls, Hector & Ovid Lions Clubs and the Bermuda Lions Foundation resulted in the presentation of a $10,000 check to Schuyler Hospital for the purchase of a diabetic eye camera, a RetinaVue 700, for Primary Care.

“We are grateful for and humbled by this donation from the Lions Clubs local and national

organizations, and for their continuous support of our community during this time, and always,”

states Rebecca Gould, President & CFO of Schuyler Hospital. “This new state-of-the-art diabetic

eye camera is used for early detection of diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in

diabetic patients. It will be an incredible asset to our medical team and our patients.”

The donation stems from a coordinated effort begun in early 2020 when Jackie Collins, LPN,

Schuyler Hospital Primary Care contacted Hector Lions Club member Rick Evans.

Evans coordinated with the Watkins and Ovid clubs during a challenging period when the COVID-19 pandemic greatly restricted fundraising efforts. His and neighboring club members efforts

resulted in $6,000 from their clubs and $4,000 from the Lions Foundation matching program.

“We are extremely grateful for Rick Evans efforts and beyond proud to be able to provide this

funding for such a worthwhile cause,” states Phil Edwards, Kate LaMoreaux, and Paul

McPherson, Presidents of the Hector, Watkins and Ovid Clubs respectively. “Service is our

Lions Club mission, and our members truly stepped up and showed their support in a big way.”