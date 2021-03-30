Schuyler Hospital receives environmental containment unit donation

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) Local 277 members have donated an Environmental Containment Unit to Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls.

The Spycor Environmental Minti ECU4 is a collapsible, portable containment unit for temporary isolation to protect healthcare environments from airborne contaminants during normal facility operation or during a public health emergency.

Hospital maintenance and facilities staff will utilize this unit to enhance patient safety when executing maintenance work that presents a risk of airborne contaminants infiltrating the hospital.

This donation comes on the heels of the completion of a year and a half expansion and renovation project at Schuyler Hospital that members of Local 277 worked on and finished last month.

“We are so appreciative of this gift from the local chapter of the Carpenter’s Union, and for their ongoing support of Schuyler Hospital and the Schuyler Health Foundation,” states Rebecca Gould, President & CFO of Schuyler Hospital. “This portable containment unit is a timely gift considering the pandemic we have been dealing with for the last year, along with the renovation projects we continue to bring forward.”