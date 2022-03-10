Schuyler Hospital unveils tool for higher-quality, lower dose CT scans

Brenda Reynolds, Assistant Director of Imaging at Schuyler Hospital, shows off the new CT technology

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls recently announced its new state-of-the-art CT suite, allowing higher-quality scans at a lower dose of radiation, the hospital said.

The hospital said the new Revolution Maxima Computed Tomography unit is a gold standard 64-slice scanner that will lower the time required for patients to be in the scanner. The higher-quality-lower-dose approach is part of the “Image Wisely” program goals, according to the announcement.

“By bringing this new technology to our patients, we can ensure that they will receive an unmatched level of service, whether they are here for an emergency or for more routine diagnostics,” Schuyler Hospital President Rebecca Gould said. “We are grateful for the support of the Schuyler Health Foundation on this project.”

The Schuyler Health Foundation reportedly donated $500,000 million to the hospital in April 2021. The purpose of the donation was to renovate Imaging Services, including upgrading CT services.