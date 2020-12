Montour Falls, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to weather, Schuyler Hospital’s Montour Falls Primary Care and Walk-in Clinic, Ovid Primary Care Clinic, Dr.Spaulding’s office, and Orthopedics Clinic have all delayed their openings until 10 A.M. today.

No cardiology office hours.

Staff should report as soon as is practical and safe.

Anyone with questions are asked to call (607) 535-7154.