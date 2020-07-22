Schuyler Humane Society warns of unofficial donation collectors

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Humane Society says they have received reports of teenagers going door to door claiming to be collecting donations for the Humane Society.

The Humane Society says that they are not canvassing the area for donations and are doing mostly non-contact fundraising due to COVID-19. Any official fundraisers will be shared on the Humane Society’s website or social media.

Anyone with information regarding these collections is asked to contact the Humane Society by phone at 607-594-2255, email at: info@schuylerhumane.org or by Facebook messager.