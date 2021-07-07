Examining the possibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the Coronvirus pandemic continues, scientists are exploring the possibility of a booster shot.

WETM 18 got the chance to speak to a local health official on the topic of a possible booster shot and what their concerns are currently about vaccine efficacy.

Dr. Angela Branche, M.D. said, “As mutations build up against the target of these vaccines, we’re starting to be concerned that potentially might make the vaccine less effective. So not only are we concerned about the issue of waning immunity over time. We’re also concerned about waning immunity.. not necessarily related to time… but related to the way the virus is changing itself. “

Doctor Branche said the main concerns in examining if a booster is needed are if the virus mutates over time to not be a strain protected by the vaccine and also how long the vaccine protection lasts. Vaccine trials are still ongoing from those who were vaccinated around a year ago and they are continuing to monitor how long the vaccine remains effective.