Search ends for missing Chemung County man presumed dead in Seneca Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The search has ended for the body of Daniel Manganaro, the 27-year-old Chemung County man who disappeared after a canoe accident on Seneca Lake the night of April 19. The search ends after five days without a body found.

Manganaro was last seen on the 14 ft. aluminum canoe when it tipped over Sunday night. The Sheriff’s Office says Manganaro and a second 27-year-old, also of Chemung County, were paddling across the lake and did not return to their cottage in Himrod.

Keith Seymour, 27 of Chemung County, was found clinging to a canoe by an Onondaga Sheriff’s helicopter. He was rescued out of the water and was medivac to Strong Memorial Hospital for hypothermia. Seymour was treated and released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release on Saturday:

The NY State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) did underwater sonar searching at deeper depths Thursday and Friday and our marine patrol supported those operations along with lake and shoreline observations. Additionally supported by the NYSP Aviation Unit helicopter. According to Sheriff Ron Spike, “The number of assets devoted to the search and recovery have officially ended after 5 consecutive days searching without any success.” At some times the weather conditions (snow, wind and rain) hampered searchers. The depth of the lake at the area of concentration is approx. 600 feet.

“Searching at such depths is challenging for the URT and its equipment,” said the Sheriff, “Our sheriff’s marine patrols from both Yates and Seneca counties will continue to intermittently check the lake, and the shoreline areas in days ahead in the event the body should rise to the surface.”

Sheriff’s Investigators continue the presumed death investigation with interviews and other evidence gathering means as a part of the investigation for the report required by Section 47-A of the Navigation Law to be submitted to the NYS Commissioner of Parks and Recreation…

Sheriff Spike, Lt. Nemitz, Inv. Cunningham and Inv. Breuer met with the Manganaro family this morning (sat,) for three hours at the YCPSB. “We extend our heartfelt condolences of this agency and the URT to this grieving family,” said Sheriff Spike. “Daniel was soon to commence his career as a medical surgeon at a Philadelphia, PA hospital before the tragedy.”

History reference: The two men had left the Manganano summer cottage on N. Plum Point Rd, Himrod, NY at approx. 6:20PM Sunday 4/19/20 to canoe paddle across the lake. They were not wearing PFD’s, and were fully clothed. The canoe mishap with the two men occurred before dusk, and where just before midnight Keith Seymore age 27 of Millport, NY suffering from hyperthermia was spotted by Onondaga Co Sheriff’s helicopter with spotlight, and Yates Co SO Marine patrol boat officers rescued him his flooded on side canoe where the water was 583 feet deep near the center of the lake.

Sheriff Spike thanks local, county, regional, and NY State entities, OEM, fire and EMS assisting in this rescue/search and recovery mission.