Seasonal Mark Twain Country trolley tours scrubbed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – A popular summer attraction is being scrubbed this year in the wake of COVID-19. Mark Twain Country will not have their summer trolley tours. They posted the following announcement on their Facebook page Monday.
After careful consideration, it has been decided to forego the Trolley into Twain Country summer tours this year due to safety concerns related to COVID-19. The… trolley tours have become a beloved tradition in Downtown Elmira, and 2020 would have marked their 35th Anniversary. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.Mark Twain Country