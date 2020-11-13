Second annual FLXGives happening today

(WETM) — Happening all day on Friday is the second annual FLXGives day. FLXGives is a 24 hour fund raising event for nonprofits in the finger lakes region.

“Giving days have happened for a number of years, the one that people are most familiar with is Giving Tuesday, which happens after Thanksgiving,” said Sarah Palmer, Vice President of Programing at FLX. “So you have Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and then Giving Tuesday. So that’s been happening for a long time, but now, across the country, communities have been hosting their own Giving Day.

For the inaugural year, nonprofit organizations raised over $75,000. This year, 86 different organizations from Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Yates County are participating. FLXGives is not only a day to give, but a chance to get to see and learn about local organizations and what they do.

“It’s our second year and we’re very excited to be participating again,” said Paula Detar, Executive Director at Corning Children’s Center. “It’s a great way for the community to come together and support us and support our children and families.”

Donations go toward a number of causes such as the food pantry at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, education programs at the Corning Children’s Center, supplies for animal shelters, and more.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben is collecting funds for new bathrooms for 4-H participants.

“The current bathrooms-participants have to walk far to use them and not really accessible to everyone,” said Ainsley Robbins, 4-H Program Coordinator. “These new bathrooms will be new, updated and handicap accessible for all of them to use.”

The coronavirus has made it challenging for many nonprofit organizations to operate. This year, FLXGives is important for organizations more than ever.

The Corning Children’s Center is one of many holding other fundraisers and virtual events amid the pandemic. The center is holding their annual wreath fundraiser for this holiday season.

“Yeah, in light of COVID this year, you know, we’ve seen some different costs that have been associated with running the center that are different than the past,” Detar said. “So a lot of our fundraising supports a lot of that.”

Palmer told 18 News, this is a time to give back to local organizations because they stepped up to help the community during the pandemic.

“We really appreciate the support form our community and of course it’s going towards a great cause,” Robbins said.

The event runs until 11:59pm on Friday. To learn more about all the organizations involved, or if you would like to donate, click here.