Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries holding Valentine’s fundraiser

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Hit two hearts with one arrow this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a “Valen-tile” from Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries to honor a loved one and help local shelter animals.

The Valen-tiles are permanent wall tiles that will complete an 8’ mural of a heart encapsulated by a pawprint at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga. The 4” square tiles are $10 each and can be engraved with up to four lines, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, of names and/or personal sentiment. A dog or cat paw can also be added in place of two lines of text.

You can buy a tile dedicated to your spouse, significant other, parent, grandparent, friend, pet or anyone who is special to you this Valentine’s Day. Each Valen-tile purchased by Feb. 10 comes with an emailed Valentine with your tile message to print out and give to your loved one. The physical tiles will be delivered to the shelter and affixed to the wall mural.

Valen-tiles can be purchased online at www.secondchanceas.org or by calling the shelter at 570-376-3646. To buy a tile in person, please call the shelter first and wear a mask when visiting.