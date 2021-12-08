Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Pet Photos with Santa this weekend

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Pet Photos with Santa will be at three locations where Santa will pose with pets of all types, from dogs to guinea pigs and horses and with children and adults.

This Friday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pet Photos with Santa will be at Rockwell’s Feed Farm and Pet Supply at 1943 Shumway Hill Road, just off Route 6 near Wellsboro. Santa will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield.

Next Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Photos with Santa will be at Hall’s Lumber and Hardware at 18759 Route 287 at the Route 328 intersection at Tioga Junction.

For a $5 donation, you can receive a 4-inch by 6-inch cardstock framed color photo, and for a $10 donation, one that is 8-inch by 10-inches.

Email secondchanceAs@yahoo.com, call 570-376-3646, or visit Second Chance’s Heading Home Center’s Facebook page for more information.