Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries to hold ‘Valen-tiles’ fundraiser

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is giving you the chance to hit two hearts with one arrow this Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Valen-tiles’ fundraiser program is a heartfelt way to commemorate someone you love this Valentine’s Day.

The Valen-tiles are permanent wall tiles that will complete an eight food mural of a heart encapsulated by a pawprint at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries at 725 Gee Rd. in Tioga, Pa.

Each four-inch square tile is $10 each and can be engraved with up to four lines, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, of names and/or personal sentiment. They are allowing for a dog or cat paw print also can be added in place of two lines of text.

Tiles purchased before Feb. 10 comes with an emailed valentine with your tile message to print out and give to your loved one.

The Valentines will be emailed between Feb. 10 and 13, while the physical tiles will be delivered to the shelter and affixed to the wall mural.

The tiles can be purchased online by clicking here, by calling the shelter at 570-376-3646, or by stopping in during open hours.