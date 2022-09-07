WHITNEYVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — If your dog or cat is in need of a rabies shot, or microchipping, then Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries in Tioga County has a solution this month.

Happening on Saturday, Sept. 24, the sanctuary will be hosting a clinic at the Tioga County Fairgrounds from 1-3 p.m. The fairgrounds can be located at 2258 Charleston Road, in Witneyville, just off Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield.

Pricing for the services varies, for the rabies shots, they’ll be $10, the distemper combo shots will be $15, and the microchips will be $15. Owners can register the microchips themselves, or pay an additional $5 to have Second Chance register the chip for them.

Second Chance wants everyone to be aware that the clinic is cash/check only, no debit or credit cards will be accepted.

One-year rabies shots will be provided unless proof of the previous shot is provided. The vaccinations will be performed by Dr. Kristine Shaw, DVM, of Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic.

Second Chance requires that all dogs be leashed and cats are put in carriers, and to have water available for your pet during the wait.

For any additional information, contact Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries at 570-376-3646.