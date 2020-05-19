Second COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

Local News

by: John Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress from Upstate New York speak on the issues affecting their regions during the COVID-19 Pandemic at 7 p.m. Several regions of New York have moved into the first phase of reopening the state.

The following seven representatives participated in a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall moderated by Tim Lake at the end of April. Tuesday, they continue the conversation with a second event exploring the challenges surround coronavirus and answering your questions.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi

  • (D-NY-22nd District)
  • @RepBrindisi
  • His district includes Chenango, Cortland, Madison, and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego, and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Brian Higgins

  • (D-NY-26th District)
  • @RepBrianHiggins
  • His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.

Rep. John Katko

  • (R-NY-24th District)
  • @RepJohnKatko
  • His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga, and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.

Rep. Joseph Morelle

  • (D-NY-25th District)
  • @RepJoeMorelle
  • His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.

Rep. Tom Reed

  • (R-NY-23rd District)
  • @RepTomReed
  • His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

  • (R-NY-21st District)
  • @EliseStefanik
  • Her district covers the North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.

Rep. Paul Tonko

  • (D-NY-20th District)
  • @RepPaulTonko
  • His district covers all of Albany and Schenectady Counties as well as parts of Saratoga, Rennselaer, and Montgomery Counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now