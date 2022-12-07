CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer.

Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning Sparkle event and didn’t resist his arrest.

He was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail overnight, arraigned in court and released.

The arrest stemmed from the Corning Police Department receiving multiple calls about alleged drug sales on Bridge Street in September. An investigation led to the arrest of another Elmira man on September 16. The search warrant in Corning also allegedly found cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin.