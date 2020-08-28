Second grader gives coffee mugs to Vietnam Veterans

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Dakota Nathaniel Rinker is a 6-year-old in the Elmira community. He has given back to the Chemung County community in many ways.

Back in January, Rinker became an honorary police officer in the Elmira Heights area. In June, he raised money for his birthday to make thank you bags to give to local police departments.

On Friday, Rinker went to the Vietnam Veteran 803 Museum in Elmira to give veterans a uniquely designed mug to say thanks for their service.

“I wanted to do something kind for them,” Rinker said. “I made mugs for coffee, water, and all of that.”

He brought one mug that will be put in the museum for the community to see.

“It’s an honor to accept this cup on behalf of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 308 in the War Museum,” said Dennis Wolfe Sr., Director of Vietnam War Museum.

Rinker is expected to go back to the museum with a mug each veteran at a later day.