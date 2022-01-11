Second man arrested for November burglary; fled from Southport basement

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southport man has been arrested in connection to a November burglary in which he allegedly ransacked a home and stole several items with another man.

Joseph Teets, 25, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on January 9 after an investigation into a burglary from late November 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office said a resident on Mt. Zoar Road reported that his house had been entered, his belongings ransacked, and several items stolen on November 27. Around 12:20 p.m. on November 28, the resident heard a noise in his basement and found two men, including Teets. The two men were found to have the items stolen the day before.

Teets fled the scene before Deputies arrived, and he was later indicted by a Grand Jury and an arrest warrant was issued.

Elmira Police located Teets on January 9 and turned him over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with second-degree Burglary (a class-C felony) and was taken to the Chemung County Jail.

The other man in the basement, Michael Miller, 44, was apprehended in the act and arrested on November 28.