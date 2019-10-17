Second PA man pleads guilty to neglect of care of a dependent person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A second Towanda man has pled guilty for neglecting care for a dependent person, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Marian Bellows suffered severe life-threatening pressure injuries from not being moved by Daniel and Dustin Bellows for a long period of time.

Daniel and Dustin Bellows were among three people who were arrested in February 2019 after an investigation that began in December 2018.

Each of the three had each been charged with one felony count of neglect of a care-dependent person, one misdemeanor count of neglect of care of a care-dependent person, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.