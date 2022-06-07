UPDATE: CCCS has released a press release to 18 News on the closure. It has been attached below the original text of the story.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue in Elmira N.Y. has officially closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of assistance.

18 News reached out to a spokesperson from the Chemung County Social Services who said that the shelter had closed due to safety concerns for staff that operated the facility in the evenings and overnight hours.

The spokesperson said that assistance is still being offered by Catholic Charities and that applicants that qualify will be housed in area hotels for now. A notice posted on the building by the Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler says that the County and Catholic Churches are collectively looking for a new shelter to be approved by the end of the year.

Catholic Charities will continue to provide homeless services and shelter as follows.

Samaritan Center, 380 S. Main Street, Elmira N.Y., (607) 734-4898, Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 p.m. all homeless shelter intakes, assessments, and placements for shelter housing will be completed at the Samaritan Center.

Elmira Police Department, 317 E. Church Street Elmira N.Y., Guests seeking emergency shelter after normal business hours, mentioned above, should be directed to the Elmira Police Department, where a Catholic Charities Homeless Intake Support Specialist will determine the guest’s needs and identify appropriate shelterning options.

The notice says that the Catholic Charities’ emergency shelter phone number will not change and that any providers wishing to speak with a Homeless Intake Support Specialist should call (607) 732-5954. The Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler’s website can be found at https://cs-cc.org/

June 7 release from CCCS

In order to move toward a more holistic approach to serving individuals and families

experiencing homelessness, Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties

(CCCS) ended service provision of overnight sheltering accommodations at Second

Place East on College Avenue on May 31.



CCCS and Chemung County Department of Social Services remain committed to

serving those experiencing homelessness in Chemung County on their pathway out of

poverty. CCCS cited the amount of time dedicated to motel placement in addition to

managing the shelter on College Avenue, prevented case management staff from being

effective in their work of assisting clients in seeking permanent housing solutions.

CCCS is moving forward with the following plan to address homelessness in Chemung

County in a more holistic way:

Provide a permanent dorm-style shelter approved by NYS Office for Temporary

Disabilities Assistance (OTDA). Provide a day-center where those experiencing homelessness can go for services,

laundry facility and shower access. Provide a warming station in the winter (Code Blue). Explore options for an adjacent space for a crisis respite (or other appropriate

service) for those who are experiencing serious mental health issues. Explore options for an adjacent space for substance abuse counseling. Provide security by the Elmira Police Department and/or contracted security

services. Provide intake at the Elmira Police Department during the hours of 4pm to

8am, along with motel placement; hotel/motel placement during business hours

will be the responsibility of Chemung County personnel.



CCCS is immensely proud of the ongoing partnership between Chemung County and

Catholic Charities. This is an extraordinary effort that will put forth a bold solution that

will also address critical issues among those experiencing homelessness in our community

—mental health, substance abuse and criminal behavior.



CCCS, working collaboratively with Chemung County, is confident that this plan

offers a greater opportunity for success in addressing homelessness in Chemung

County