Second Steuben County man arrested after burglary investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A second Steuben County man is facing charges of damaging more than $1,000 worth of property after a burglary investigation.

According to New York State Police, Andrew Crosson of Bath was arrested on Oct. 10 in connection to an August 25 burglary investigation in the Town of Dansville.

Adam Hosmer, of Avoca, was previously arrested in connection to the Dansville burglary and two other investigations.

Crosson was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and released on an appearance ticket.

