Second to last Alive After Five of the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- With Alive After Five is wrapping up for the season, the second to last Alive After Five is taking place this Friday, September 10th.

The Alie After Five this week is hosted by the Branch Office from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. There is also a taco truck serving Tacos from Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant.

There will also be live music from two bands, Uncle Uku & The Guise, and the band, Still Kickin’.

Be sure to come to check it out as Alive After Five is wrapping up for the season and there is only one left at the end of September on September 24th and will be hosted by Elmira College.