HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Hornell experienced two water main breaks on Wednesday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the City of Hornell announced that a water main broke on Fulton Street. Crews are currently at the scene repairing the break. Residents living in the area might experience discolored water and low water pressure until the water main is repaired.

Residents one street away from Fulton are currently under a boil water advisory due to a water main break that occurred earlier in the day. A break was reported on North Church Street near William Street around 7:15 a.m. The William Street boil water advisory is expected to last for at least two days.

No advisories have been issued for Fulton Street at this time.