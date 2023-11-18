ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of the Lackawanna Rail Trail will close for about one month to accommodate a construction project.

According to the Chemung County Executive’s Office, the Lackawanna Trail will be closed between the East Water Street entrance and the Lawman Trail access point to accommodate the continuing construction of the Chemung County Sewer District Consolidation Program. The closure is scheduled to begin on Nov. 27 and end on Dec. 22.

A temporary grass pathway will be in place from Dec. 22 through a yet-to-be-determined day in July 2025.

The map below shows the potion of the trail that will be closed and where the temporary grass path will be located.