ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced $8.5 million in federal funding for the award-winning Cornell High-Energy Synchroton Source (CHESS) Lab.

“Investing in science really matters,” said Schumer.

CHESS is one of two high-tech x-ray sources in the U.S., which has created discoveries that led to two Nobel Prizes. Senator Schumer presented the funding alongside other speakers, Assembly Member Anna Kelles (D-125th), Director of CHESS Joel Brock, and Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack.

“We’re here today because CHESS is going to expand…The next frontier of scientific innovation and the good-paying jobs that work creates are being developed right here in Ithaca…So it’s great to be here and I am proud to play a role,” said Schumer.

After the Lab almost lost its funding about a decade ago, members of CHESS applauded the announcement from above. In partnership with the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (National MagLab), CHESS Lab will be building a High Magnetic Field (HMF) beamline; which is set to exceed the scientific capabilities of any other facility in the world.

“Senator Schumer’s support for investments in CHESS not only allows us to build a world-class research infrastructure but also enables us to develop a technical ​workforce of the future that reflects the full diversity of our country,” said Brock, Director of CHESS.

Schumer says this funding and expansion will bring in over 300 jobs to the area. Jobs including science and tech-based jobs at CHESS, plus over 150 new jobs in construction to run the HMF beamline, which he says will lay the foundation for a growing innovation economy in Upstate New York.