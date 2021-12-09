Senator O’Mara pays tribute to Chemung County Youth Leader

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R, C, I-Big Flats) today joined the Chemung County Youth Bureau and other members of the community to pay tribute to longtime Youth Bureau Executive Director Bob Harris.

Harris retired in September after three decades of service including, since 1994, as the Bureau’s executive director.

A retirement celebration in Harris’ honor was held this morning at the Youth Bureau on Harris Hill Road in Elmira. O’Mara attended the event and presented Harris with a Legislative Proclamation paying tribute to his career and contributions.

“It was my great privilege and a pleasure to have this opportunity to personally express our gratitude to Bob Harris for three decades of outstanding service to the children and families of Chemung County.” O’Mara said, “His commitment, leadership, and vision have strengthened our communities and made a great difference in countless lives.”