Senators call on Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate proposed Cayuta waste facility

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “fully evaluate the potential environmental risks associated” with a proposed waste facility in the Town of Cayuta.
The 10,575 square foot materials recovery facility would accept up to 500 tons of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, and recyclables a day, and be located at 1313 Recycle Lane on Alpine Junction.
In October the Schuyler County Legislature voted 7-1 in favor of the facility despite public concerns.
Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian, told 18 News in September that she’s concerned for the quality of local’s drinking water.
“We’re also told that the water table is quite low in that area so in the event that there is contamination, we’re concerned about people’s drinking water wells,” said Taylor.
The owner of the facility, Bob Mente, said there’s no possibility for contamination.
“Absolutely not, I have a well here myself,” said Mente. “My well is 160 feet from the building. There’s no way that the liquid can come out of the building and contaminate any water source whatsoever.”
“Every New Yorker deserves clean water and a hazard-free community,” said Senator Schumer. “The proposed facility in Cayuta could not only potentially threaten the local water quality and nearby wetlands, but it could also hurt the local economy, already devastated by the effects of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, I urge the Army Corps of Engineers to carry out a full-scale environmental impact study of the proposed facility to ensure that the local economy and quality of life for the community comes first and foremost.”
“Seneca Lake, Cayuta Lake, and the entire Susquehanna River Basin watershed are beautiful New York destinations and preserving them isn’t just good for our communities, it’s good for our economy,” said Senator Gillibrand. “We have already seen the terrible consequences of poor water quality on communities across New York and we can’t afford to repeat our mistakes. Ensuring complete transparency of potential environmental risks is a critical step in protecting these unique waterways and the local economies they support.”
Full text of the letter to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander LTC Eli Adams can be read below:
Dear Lieutenant Colonel Adams:
We write to express concerns regarding a proposed materials recovery and solid waste transfer facility in the Town of Cayuta, Schuyler County, New York. We have heard community concerns that the facility has the potential to pose significant negative environmental impacts, including water quality concerns, through the construction of the facility on and/ or adjacent to wetlands in Schuyler County. To address these concerns, we request a full evaluation of the project’s potential impacts to nearby wetlands by the regulatory division of the Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District.
It is our understanding that the proposed County Line Materials Recovery Facility would process not just recyclables, as implied by the project name, but would also accept municipal solid waste as well as construction and demolition debris. It would store and then ultimately transfer the solid waste to another facility such as the nearby Seneca Meadows Landfill.
However, the location of the proposed facility could have an outsized adverse impact on nearby pristine environments as it abuts the Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area and is not far from the popular Watkins Glen State Park, Newfield State Forest, and Seneca Lake. These popular tourist and recreation areas are key to the economic vibrancy of other small towns in Schuyler County. More to the point, the project could negatively impact wetlands that sit atop or adjacent to the proposed site and flow into the larger Susquehanna River Basin watershed. For that reason, we strongly request that you conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the project to determine the possible impact to nearby wetlands. The residents of Schuyler County must know any potential risks the proposed materials recovery and waste transfer facility will have on local water quality.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or my staff.