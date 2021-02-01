Senators call on Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate proposed Cayuta waste facility

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “fully evaluate the potential environmental risks associated” with a proposed waste facility in the Town of Cayuta.

The 10,575 square foot materials recovery facility would accept up to 500 tons of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, and recyclables a day, and be located at 1313 Recycle Lane on Alpine Junction.

In October the Schuyler County Legislature voted 7-1 in favor of the facility despite public concerns.

Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian, told 18 News in September that she’s concerned for the quality of local’s drinking water.

“We’re also told that the water table is quite low in that area so in the event that there is contamination, we’re concerned about people’s drinking water wells,” said Taylor.

The owner of the facility, Bob Mente, said there’s no possibility for contamination.

“Absolutely not, I have a well here myself,” said Mente. “My well is 160 feet from the building. There’s no way that the liquid can come out of the building and contaminate any water source whatsoever.”

The permit for this project is still pending approval by the DEC. If approved, the facility would be on 1313 Recycle Ln. on Alpine Junction.

“Every New Yorker deserves clean water and a hazard-free community,” said Senator Schumer. “The proposed facility in Cayuta could not only potentially threaten the local water quality and nearby wetlands, but it could also hurt the local economy, already devastated by the effects of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, I urge the Army Corps of Engineers to carry out a full-scale environmental impact study of the proposed facility to ensure that the local economy and quality of life for the community comes first and foremost.” “Seneca Lake, Cayuta Lake, and the entire Susquehanna River Basin watershed are beautiful New York destinations and preserving them isn’t just good for our communities, it’s good for our economy,” said Senator Gillibrand. “We have already seen the terrible consequences of poor water quality on communities across New York and we can’t afford to repeat our mistakes. Ensuring complete transparency of potential environmental risks is a critical step in protecting these unique waterways and the local economies they support.”

Full text of the letter to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander LTC Eli Adams can be read below: