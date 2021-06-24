WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- Seneca Sunrise Coffee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of their property on Thursday afternoon.

Seneca Sunrise Coffee is a local business within Watkins Glen that roasts small batches of Fair-Trade certified organic beans. They also offer organic whole bean coffee wholesale to businesses within the community. It is currently located at 806 S Decatur St, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

The expansion is part of the downtown revitalization initiative (DRI) projects. The project aims for growth within Watkins Glen. The new property will include the construction of a new coffee roasting area along with a new retail space and kitchen. The old location of the business will be turned into a year-round rental unit.

The funding for the new business comes from private investments. The target date for completion of the new Seneca Sunrise Coffee building is March of 2022.