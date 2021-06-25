Seneca Sunrise Coffees celebrates expansion project

WATKINS GLEN (WETM) – Seneca Sunrise Coffee broke ground Thursday on their new expansion project. The business is on N. Decatur Street in Watkins Glen.

The ‘Downtown Revitalization Initiative’ project will include, new construction of a roasting area, retail space, and a kitchen. The current building will turn into a year-round rental unit.

Seneca Sunrise Coffee offers a selection of artisanal coffees from around the world, according to their website. Their coffees are available for sale at various local retail locations and served in several local restaurants and lodging establishments here in the Finger Lakes Region.