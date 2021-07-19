Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupons available for eligible seniors

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care will be distributing Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupons this year using alternate distribution sites.

The program is designed to promote local farmers by expanding their sales at local farmer’s markets, as well as promote healthy communities through locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each ($20 total) and can be used at participating farmer’s markets throughout New York State for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Coupons will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis at both walk-up and drive-thru events in Chemung County.

Drive-Thru schedule:

Wednesday, July 21 at the Chemung County Fairgrounds on Fairview Road in Horseheads from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 22 at Faith Temple Church on 765 Harper Street in Elmira from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 26 at Chapel Park on 83 Personius Road in Pine City from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 29 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on 402 Sullivan Street in Elmira from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Walk-Up schedule

Tuesday, July 27 at Eastside Farmer Market on 760 E. Water Street in Elmira from 3-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 at EOP on 650 Baldwin Street from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 29 at the VanEtten Town Board on 6 Gee Street from 2-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 at the Transformation Center on 314 W. Church Street in Elmira from 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Eastside Farmer Market from 3-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 at Wisner Market from 10-2 p.m.

Farmer Market coupon eligibility requirements are:

New York State resident AND

60 years of age or older AND

Monthly income at or below 185% Federal Poverty Guidelinse 1 person – $1,986/month 2 people – $2,686/month 3 people – $3,386/month

Have not received a SFMNP coupon booklet from another location this year

A Power of Attorney or Proxy with a completed signed Statement of Eligibility by the eligible senior or POA may pick up coupons on behalf of the eligible senior.

For more information, call 607-737-5520.