HORSEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – Appleridge Senior Living home partners with Talbots and Ray Jewelers to raise proceeds for the Bampa’s House.

“Residents of Appleridge and community members modeled apparel from Talbots spring collection, they are exclusive looks their customers have yet to see,” said Alyssa Pesesky

A fashionable luncheon with chef-prepared cuisine and lots of floral and naval looks that work well with all ages, shapes, and sizes.

According to The Bampa’s House of Comfort and Care in Corning, it is a social model, a non-medical facility where people are at the end of their lives in three months or less, who don’t have the care at home or can’t afford to get the care at home. They can live out the rest of their days in comfort and care from around-the-clock volunteers.

The money raised from the fundraiser will be presented to Bamba’s House on June 12, 2023, at the Bampa’s House 3rd annual Golf Tournament.

Donations may be made online or by mailing a check payable to Bampa’s House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830