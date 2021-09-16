Sept. 19 named ‘Steuben County Sheriff’s Week’

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The week of September 19 has been declared Steuben County Sheriff’s Week.
Steuben County Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten said the office is unique in the community, “with duties extending fay beyond the traditional role of ‘Keeper of the Peace'”.
The Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its 225th anniversary and recently received the 2021 Tri-County First Responder Unit Award. The award was given in recognition of the department’s efforts to become certified emergency medical technicians. These efforts mean that people in the rural region can receive emergency care more quickly since deputies are often the first ones on the scene of an incident.
The Legislature also recognized the department for its partnership with the county health department.