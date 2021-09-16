Sept. 19 named ‘Steuben County Sheriff’s Week’

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - A couple weeks ago 18 News highlighted local Bath couple Rosemary and Alan Bennett on Mornings in Corning. They taught Grant Chungo how to make a clay fish and invited him up to their studio in Bath, NY to learn the art of Raku, something they have been practicing for 40 years. When Grant arrived, the trout he had sculpted during the segment was already bisque fired and ready for him to start glazing. The first steps was for Grant to get in on the action and start putting on the dots that are found on rainbow trout. From there he chose what colors he wanted his trout to be. Naturally, Grant chose a rainbow. From there they took it then to the kiln where it was ready to be fired. Temperatures inside the kiln need to reach 1800 degrees Fahrenheit before the trout can be done. Very carefully the trout is removed from the kiln and transported to sawdust, where it is so hot, it catches on fire. From here it's time to cover the trout with sawdust, slowly putting out the fire. It's still hot and it will take a long time for it to cool off. Colors really start to show at this point, very bright and vibrant. but we aren't done yet. Next the residue is cleaned off and things slowly cool off before one can truly step back and appreciate the art of Raku.