September is Hunger Action Month

(WETM) – Today marks the start of a very important month that is used to combat hunger and two businesses here in the Twin Tiers are putting on benefits to do just that.

It is the start of September which marks the beginning of 30 days dedicated to helping fight hunger across the country. Here in the Twin Tiers, there are two businesses that are giving back this month with golf benefits that help the Southern Tier food bank and Arctic League. Soaring Eagles Golf Course and Pudgie’s Pizza are holding these benefits to help fight hunger here in the Twin Tiers.

“We know there is a lot of people out there in bad times and we figured we could help by raising more money for the food bank,” said Joe Steigerwald, owner of 1157 North.

Lauper Electronics and 1157 North the restaurant at Soaring Eagles Golf Course got together and are putting together a fundraiser for the food bank. Pudgie’s Pizza has been doing their event for 11 years now and this year is already a sellout. Soaring Eagles Golf Course has more availabilities for people to participate in the golfing benefit and you can call 1157 North the restaurant for more details. Every dollar that gets donated for the benefit at Soaring Eagles Golf Course results in three meals at the food bank. Their goal is to raise 5,000 dollars to contribute 15,000 meals at the food bank.

As for Pudgie’s, they have had great success with their benefit.

“We donated right around 100,000 dollars so far” stated Robert Cleary, owner of Pudgie’s Pizza.

The theme of this year’s hunger action month is food should not be an impossible choice and people have already started giving back.

“And like I said, it really says something about the community and the people. This event doesn’t happen without many local businesses stepping up which already do events for the Arctic League. And this is above and beyond” said Clearly.

This month gives the perfect opportunity for people to be creative and find unique ways to give back.