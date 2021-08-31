The month of September has been declared Pain Awareness Month, a time when various organizations work to raise public awareness of issues in the area of pain and pain management.

The first Pain Awareness Month was in 2001, when the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) led a coalition of groups to establish September as Pain Awareness Month.

What You Need to Know

Nearly 100 million Americans experience chronic pain – more than those who have diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

Pain is a warning sign that indicates a problem that needs attention.

Pain starts in receptor nerve cells located beneath the skin and in organs throughout the body.

Living with pain can be debilitating and adversly affect everyday life.

Around 42 million people in the United States experience head pain.

Migraines cost around $14 billion each year in lost wages and lost productivity.

What You Can Do

The key to raising awareness is to get involved. There are many things that you can do to help promote Pain Awareness Month.

Talk with Friends & Family: Let them know that September is Pain Awareness Month.

Talk to your Healthcare Provider.

Call your local government and community leaders to let them know about Pain Awareness Month and the issues of pain and pain management.

Take Care of Yourself!

For some local resources, you can visit our Pain Awareness Month Page.