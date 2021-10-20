Serious vehicle fire in Horseheads hotel parking lot

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:52 a.m., Engines 1032 and 1031 responded to a hotel parking lot for a reported vehicle fire. The Horseheads Fire Department said, “on arrival crews found a well-involved fire with no extension to the building and no injuries reported.”

Witnesses reported hearing loud ‘booms’ around that time, which the Fire Department clarified was the sound of tires exploding from the fire.

No other details were released, and the incident is under investigation.