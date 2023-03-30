ServU Federal Credit Union announced it expanded membership eligibility into a total of 17 NY and PA counties. (Courtesy: ServU FCU)

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A local credit union has expanded its membership eligibility to 17 local counties across New York’s Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and northern Pennsylvania.

ServU Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Painted Post, announced that membership is now open to a total of 17 counties. Specifically, ServU said that “Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school, regularly conducts business, or volunteers, and businesses and other legal entities” in any of the counties.

In New York, the eligible counties include, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wyoming, and Yates.

In Pennsylvania, eligible counties include Bradford, McKean, Potter, and Tioga.