Several Northern Tier schools close due to weather

(WETM) – Several schools in Pennsylvania have announced closures for March 9 due to winter weather.

As of 11:20 a.m., the Canton School District, Troy School District, Towanda Area School District, Athens Area Schools, Northeast Bradford School District have announced they are closing midday on March 9.

The snow is expected to drop just a few inches across the area, with the system moving out by tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a majority of the Twin Tiers from this morning until this evening, and slippery road conditions are possible due to the weather. 18 News will continue to follow the weather and any closings and delays.

