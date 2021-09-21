Several roads closed in Corning this week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Recent roadwork is bringing several road closures this week in Corning’s Southside Historic District.

The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed Tuesday, September 21 through Friday, September 24:

  • East Third Street from Steuben Street to Wall Street
  • West Third Street from Pine Street to Walnut Street
  • Pine Street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
  • Cintra Lane from Pine Street to Walnut Street

Residents travelling in the Corning area should be prepared for any potential detours on the road.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change any time.

