Several roads closed in Watkins Glen next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen will be paving several roads next week.

The following streets will be closed during the week:

2nd Street from Franklin to Steuben: Closed 11/1/21 – Friday 11/5/21

10th Street from Decatur to the dead end; Closed 11/1/21 – Friday 11/5/21

Porter Street from 4th Street to 10th Street: Closed 11/3/21 – Friday 11/5/21

South Glen Ave from Cedar to Steuben: Closed 11/3/21 – Friday 11/5/21

The Village is thanking residents for their patience as paving projects finish up for the year.