The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Western Connecticut
     Western Massachusetts
     Central and Eastern New York
     Northeast Pennsylvania
     Vermont

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 105 PM until
     800 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and
   intensity through the afternoon as daytime heating destabilizes the
   atmosphere.  The strongest storms this afternoon will pose a risk of
   locally damaging wind gusts.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90
   statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west of
   Monticello NY to 35 miles north northwest of Burlington VT. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.