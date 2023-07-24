The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western Connecticut Western Massachusetts Central and Eastern New York Northeast Pennsylvania Vermont * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 105 PM until 800 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon as daytime heating destabilizes the atmosphere. The strongest storms this afternoon will pose a risk of locally damaging wind gusts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west of Monticello NY to 35 miles north northwest of Burlington VT. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.