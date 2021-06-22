Severe Weather Aftermath: Power outages, downed trees, snapped power poles, and even roof damage

(WETM) – Monday was quite the active weather day as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in every county across the Twin Tiers.

Howling winds, quarter sized hail, and heavy rain were the main threats. Multiple reports of quarter sized hail came in across the southern tier as the line of intense storms moved through the region.

A warm and humid air mass ahead of the front set the stage for severe weather and the cold front was the trigger.

Reports of downed trees and snapped power poles came in. At one point, Steuben county had over 1,000 people without power due to the storms.

A meteorologist at the NWS in Binghamton said there could have been multiple microbursts and went to survey the damage in Dryden

“Yeah, definitely. There were multiple microbursts that came across the area. The one in particular we are looking at is near Dryden. We are actually out doing a survey, some of our meteorologists.”

Dryden, New York saw the worst of the damage as the survey showed an EF-1 tornado impacted the area with winds of 90mph. Now, as for the microburst, they are a rapid downward motion of air due to it being cooler than its surroundings. This downward acceleration is know as a downdraft and a microburst is a type of downdraft that is just small in size. Usually, they are less than 2 and a half miles wide.





















When dealing with severe weather, head into a building to stay safe and have a way to receive warnings so you can stay alert.

Sunshine returns for the next couple of days as we get a break from the thunderstorm activity.