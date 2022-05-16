(WETM) – The severe weather expected for the Twin Tiers on Monday afternoon has already caused hundreds of power outages as winds and rain continue through the afternoon.

According to NYSEG, over a thousand customers were without power as of 12:35 p.m. on May 16 in Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Chemung Counties. These included 2,327 in Tompkins, 421 in Schuyler, 955 in Steuben, as well as 12 in Chemung.

On Monday, the National Weather Service out of Binghamton put most counties across the Twin Tiers under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warning. These included Bradford, Tioga, Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Yates, and Tompkins Counties.

Between 11:30 a.m. and noon, several towns in Steuben and Schuyler Counties were reporting downed trees and wires, including Addison, Coopers Plains, Erwin, and Monterey.

Further north in the Finger Lakes region, NYSEG was reporting more than 4,501 outages among Seneca, Ontario, and Onondaga Counties.

High-speed, damaging winds and large hail could hit the region Monday afternoon. The 18 Storm Team predicted that the cold front will move out of the Twin Tiers by around 6:00 p.m. on May 16, leading into a quieter night for the area.

Check back with the 18 Storm Team for the latest weather updates.