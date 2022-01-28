ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is being sued for negligence, after a developmentally disabled student was allegedly raped and impregnated on Elmira High School grounds. Experts say this type of crime, unfortunately, is not uncommon.

“The fact of having a rape experience is already a big shock to her intellectually, she may not even be aware of what sex represents or what sex acts are,” said Dr. Nora Baladerian, a Psychologist specializing in disability and trauma.

People with intellectual disabilities have one of the highest rates of sexual assault out of any group in America, according to data from the Justice Department obtained by NPR. Reports over time from the Bureau of Justice, show that sexual violence against the disabled community is only becoming more frequent.

Graph sent to 18 News by Dr. Nora Baladerian, Ph.D. Lic. Psychologist

In the lawsuit, it states that the victim was reportedly raped by the same person on three different accounts.

Persons with developmental disabilities have a 4 to 10 times higher risk of becoming crime victims than persons without a disability, according to Joan Petersilia, Researcher and Professor of Criminology at the University of California, Irvine stated that in her Report to California Senate Public Safety Committee hearings on “Persons with Developmental Disabilities in the Criminal Justice System.”

In addition, Joan Petersilia says, “Children with any kind of disability are more than twice as likely as nondisabled children to be physically abused and almost twice as likely to be sexually abused.”

According to the lawsuit the alleged rapist threatened to beat up the disabled student if she did not have sex with him.

“A lot of people with intellectual developmental disabilities want friends…She may initially have been treated as if she could trust these guys…Now her trust is completely broken, not only in society but in herself…She may blame herself,” Dr. Baladerian explains.

Any rape scenario is traumatic. But, for those that are disabled, it can affect their abilities to function.

“She might then regress developmentally into a younger person who needs help with activities that normally she did on her own… For example, she may need help choosing what to wear, she may start having nightmares and daymares, she may imagine that she sees these people, she might be afraid now, to go anywhere by herself,” said Dr. Baladerian.

If you know of or suspect sexual assault or abuse, call your local police station or 911. To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with your local sexual assault service provider. They may have an advocate in your area who is specially trained to provide the right kind of support and assistance for your particular situation.