TROY, Pa. (WETM) — Shakespeare’s most famous comedy is coming to Troy at the end of June for all to enjoy.

Put on by the Troy Community Theatre, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be shown from June 23 – 25, with each show starting at 7 p.m.

The comedy has something for everyone, from dukes and ladies, to fairies and love potions. The comedy is family-friendly and the performance will have food on the grounds.

The comedy will be held at the outdoor pavilion at Alparon Park, the Troy Fairgrounds. Tickets to the shows will be available for purchase at the 1st Citizens Community Bank in Tryo, The Studio of Troy, Gate 3 at Alparon Park, or by contacting Jim Blade at 570-529-0620.