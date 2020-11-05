SheQuaGa Falls update – better after some rain, drought still a problem for most of the Twin Tiers

VILLAGE OF MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Storm Team has been following the story of drought throughout the Twin Tiers for a few months now and sadly it seems that it will not be going away quite yet, despite the good amount of rain we have received over the last week or so.

U.S. Drought Monitor for the Northeast U.S.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, seen above, that was released this morning shows some improvement in parts of the Twin Tiers areas in Chemung, Tompkins, and Bradford Counties being moved to the “abnormally dry” category, shrinking the area of “moderate drought” throughout our counties. Unfortunately, where the waterfall is located, moderate drought is still in effect and that is true throughout Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga (Pa.) Counties.

The rain we received was very helpful but we need more on it, it was a soaking rain and the vegetation, I’m sure, really appreciated the length of time we received wet weather. For a waterfall that is fed by runoff, however, it didn’t affect it much.

The SheQuaGa Falls has improved since our last visit earlier in the year, but since that rain soaked into the ground, not much runoff was seen.

“We had rain, but the ground needed the waters so it didn’t affect the falls as much as you might expect it would. However, we do have some water on the falls and it’s wonderful to hear the sound again because I really missed it.” Said John King, former Mayor of the Village of Montour Falls, who lives directly in front of the Falls.

He said to get the Falls really roaring, you need a few days straight of very heavy rain. To get the falls back to normal, continued wet weather that can provide enough runoff would be very beneficial to the Falls.

Visitors to the Falls have not waivered though, according to King, the SheQuaGa Falls saw visitors throughout the summer during the peak of the drought.

SheQuaGa in the Seneca Language means “tumbling waters” and with time and some more rain, the waters will be tumbling again.