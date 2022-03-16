SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries on the southside, most recently at Tops Markets in Southport.

The latest of these thefts took place early in the morning on March 16, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to Tops on Cedar Street around 6:00 a.m. after management learned that someone had broken into the gas station and caused significant damage earlier in the morning.

According to security footage, the Sheriff’s Office said that a man entered the gas station around 4:52 a.m. by breaking a window. Deputies said he then caused siginificant damaged and stole multiple items before leaving on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as 6 feet tall and wearing a dark-colored hoodie, green winter coat, dark pants, and a dark-colored facial covering.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Elmira City Police Department Detective Bureau are working together on the burglary cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-737-2933 or the EPD Detective Burear at 607-737-5612.

Elmira Police also recently issued a reminder to business owners to securely lock up their businesses at night and remove or secure cash when they leave. Police said the reminder was brought about by a recent string of burglaries that targeted local businesses and local bars on Elmira’s southside or in the Town of Southport.

Photos from security footage can be seen below: