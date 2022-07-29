A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Interstate 86 near Bath after a fatal accident closed down a section of the highway.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard confirmed that there was a fatal accident on the I-86 eastbound between Kanona and Bath. The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on July 29.

Allard said drivers should avoid the area as officials work on the accident reconstruction. As of 1:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed between the Bath and Kanona exits.

Law enforcement didn’t release the name of the victim, saying the next of kin had yet to be notified.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.