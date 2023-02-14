SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in the Town of Spencer Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road around 4:27 p.m. on February 13. According to the police report, two cars driving in opposite directions collided head-on.

Both a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were removed from the cars and taken to Robert Packer Hospital in critical condition. As of 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 14, the Sheriff’s Office said the two were still in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who saw it or saw the vehicles in the area (a white Audi A4 and a gray Pontiac Grand Prix) should call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010.