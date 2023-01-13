Man accused of touching a woman in the Adult Bookstore on Dec. 30, 2022 (Photo: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is asking for help to find a man they say allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera footage of the suspect, saying that around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, the man was in the Adult Bookstore and approached a woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man then allegedly started to engage in small talk before “initiating physical contact” by touching her chest. The Sheriff’s Office said the man then left and drove away in a white minivan.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2933.