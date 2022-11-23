STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As families take to the streets to travel for Thanksgiving this week, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said it will be cracking down on drunk driving.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, drunk driving crashes spike during the Thanksgiving weekend, saying 185 people were killed in the US in 2020. The Sheriff’s Office also said men are more likely to be killed in DWI crashes than women.
“We know friends and families will be especially excited to gather around the Thanksgiving table this year,” said Sheriff Allard. “Unfortunately, drunk driving is a real threat to our community, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving. Driving drunk is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”
The Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with the US Department of Transportation to crack down on drunk driving and help families get to the Thanksgiving table.
The announcement also offered reminders and suggestions on how to keep you, your families, and your friends safe:
- If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate
a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your
friend home safely