STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As families take to the streets to travel for Thanksgiving this week, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said it will be cracking down on drunk driving.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, drunk driving crashes spike during the Thanksgiving weekend, saying 185 people were killed in the US in 2020. The Sheriff’s Office also said men are more likely to be killed in DWI crashes than women.

“We know friends and families will be especially excited to gather around the Thanksgiving table this year,” said Sheriff Allard. “Unfortunately, drunk driving is a real threat to our community, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving. Driving drunk is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”

The Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with the US Department of Transportation to crack down on drunk driving and help families get to the Thanksgiving table.

The announcement also offered reminders and suggestions on how to keep you, your families, and your friends safe: